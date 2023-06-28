Stephan (4-3) allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Royals.

Stephan was briefly on the hook for the loss after giving up a run in the eighth inning, but the Guardians scored twice in the ninth to put him in line for the win. He's given up an unearned run in two straight outings, but it's been 9.2 innings since he surrendered an earned run. The setup man has a 2.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB with two saves, 12 holds and four blown saves over 34 innings this season.