Double-A Akron activated Clement (oblique) from its 7-day injured list Thursday.

Clement had been sidelined since April 15 with the oblique injury but should slot back into an everyday role at shortstop for Akron now that he's overcome the issue. Clement spent time at Akron, High-A Lynchburg and Low-A Lake County in 2018, slashing .289/.358/.375 between the three levels.

