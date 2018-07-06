Kontos was designated for assignment by the Indians on Friday.

Kontos signed a minor-league contract with the Indians in early June after being released by the Pirates, and joined Cleveland's 40-man roster within a few weeks. The 33-year-old allowed two runs over 5.2 innings during his brief stint with the Indians after posting a 5.03 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with the Pirates, and will once again be subjected to the waivers.

