Nelson has a 9.31 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP through his first 10 appearances this season.

While those are daunting numbers, the southpaw has actually kept runs off the board in eight of his outings. Nelson's ratios have been warped by the two times he's allowed five runs. A 7.4 BB/9 is still too high to be considered effective, but considering he's pitched to a 4.58 FIP, the reliever should be in line for a statistical correction over time. He allowed just one walk and struck out one over 1.1 innings in Sunday's 8-2 loss to Minnesota.