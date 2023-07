Barnes was released by the Phillies on Monday.

He inked a minor-league deal with the Phils in late May but has been cut loose after holding a 4.15 ERA and 12:4 K:BB over 13 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Barnes has spent parts of each of the last seven seasons in the majors but so far in 2023 has pitched only at the Triple-A level in the Rangers and Phillies organizations.