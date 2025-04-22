Barnes elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Barnes cleared waivers after being removed from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he's opted for free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The veteran reliever holds a 9.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through eight innings this season and will now look to latch on in another organization.
