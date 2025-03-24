Barnes is expected to be a part of Thursday's Opening Day roster against the Orioles, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Barnes will open the year with Toronto's major-league roster after signing a minor-league deal with the team in February. The right-hander appeared in six games this spring, including one start, surrendering four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.
