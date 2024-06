Barnes (3-2) was credited with the win Sunday over Atlanta, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless inning of relief.

DJ Herz got the start but lasted only 4.1 innings, and Barnes was the next pitcher on the mound with the Nationals ahead 7-2. The 34-year-old right-hander has been inconsistent in a low-leverage role, posting a 4.35 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 20.2 innings, and he has zero holds or saves in 20 appearances.