The Blue Jays selected Barnes' contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Despite attending camp as a non-roster invitee and posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 5.1 innings in the Grapefruit League, Barnes was able to win a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen. He'll likely be ticketed for lower-leverage work.