Toronto designated Barnes for assignment Sunday.

Barnes' removal from the 40-man roster was one of a series of Toronto moves involving relievers Sunday, as fellow righties Paxton Schultz and Dillon Tate were summoned from the minors and righty Nick Sandlin (lat) was placed on the 15-day IL. It's been a rough season so far for Barnes, who has a 9.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through eight innings across six appearances.