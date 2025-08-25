Josh Rojas: Becomes free agent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox released Rojas on Saturday.
Rojas was booted off Chicago's 40-man roster last week and shortly after that was officially cut loose. The versatile Rojas has slashed just .180/.252/.259 in 211 plate appearances this season, but he could get a look from an organization in need of an experienced utility player.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Cut from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Sitting against righty again•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Nabbing fourth straight start•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Homers from nine hole in win•
-
White Sox's Josh Rojas: Sitting against righty•