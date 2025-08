Rojas will start at second base and will bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

He will cover second base Sunday while Chase Meidroth (thumb) is on the bench for the third game in a row, but Rojas could be in store for regular playing time at third base once Meidroth rejoins the lineup. Rojas had started in each of the previous three contests, going 2-for-10 with a solo home run, a double and a walk.