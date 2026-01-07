The Royals signed Rojas to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rojas slashed just .180/.252/.259 over 69 games for the White Sox in 2025 before being released in August. The 31-year-old's defensive versatility will give him a shot to earn a spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster, but the better bet is that he begins the season at Triple-A Omaha.