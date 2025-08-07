Rojas is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

The White Sox have two openings in the infield after Chase Meidroth (thumb) joined Miguel Vargas (oblique) on the injured list Thursday, but Rojas may not be in line to take on a regular role while the two players are on the shelf. After a stretch of five consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Rojas now finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row against a right-handed starting pitcher (Logan Gilbert). Chicago will go with Lenyn Sosa at second base and Brooks Baldwin at third base in the series finale.