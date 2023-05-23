Munoz (shoulder) could rejoin the Mariners in early June, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
GM Justin Hollander spoke about Munoz's status Monday, and he noted that after the pitcher threw a light bullpen session earlier in the day, he "told the medical staff this is the best he's felt since spring." Munoz will likely head out on a rehab assignment shortly, and if all goes well, he could rejoin the Mariners during the team's upcoming road trip that stretches from June 1-11.
