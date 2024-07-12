The Mariners reinstated Woo (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Friday against the Angels.

Woo made his lone rehab start with High-A Everett on July 6, when he threw 45 pitches over 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two. In his eight starts prior to landing on the injured list June 25 with a strained hamstring, Woo went 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB across 40.2 innings. To make room on the 26-man roster for Woo, the Mariners optioned right-hander Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma.