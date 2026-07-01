Mariners' Bryan Woo: Collects seventh win

Woo (7-6) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Woo had a tumultuous June, allowing 19 runs over 28.2 innings across five starts. He ended on a positive note with this outing, salvaging a 2-3 month, but Woo's outings were mostly against low-end teams. He's posted to a 4.17 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 97:19 K:BB through 99.1 innings over 17 starts this season. The right-hander's next outing is projected to be on the road in Miami.