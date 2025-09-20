Imaging revealed minor inflammation in Woo's right pectoral Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It remains unknown whether Woo will be able to make his next start Thursday versus Colorado, but the M's will keep an eye on him over the next several days before making a decision. The team doesn't anticipate him spending time on the injured list, however, which makes it far more likely that he appears on the mound at some point before the end of the year.