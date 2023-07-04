Woo, who could still make one more start before the All-Star break Saturday at Houston, is expected to be shut down at some point in the second half of the season in order to preserve his arm, Daniel Kramer of the team's official site reports.

The rookie right-hander has been outstanding after stumbling out of the gate against the dangerous Rangers in his first major-league start back on June 3, pitching to a 1-0 record, 2.36 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 across the 26.2 innings covering his subsequent five outings. However, the Mariners have said all along they'll be careful with Woo, who, when factoring in the 44 frames he logged at Double-A Arkansas before his promotion, has already surpassed the 56 innings he pitched in 2022. General manager Justin Hollander has already alluded to the likelihood Woo will be shut down altogether at some point during the second half, adding "we're not just purely measuring innings; we're measuring stressful innings, how hard they're working in any given outing."