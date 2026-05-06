Woo (2-2) earned the win Wednesday over Atlanta, allowing just one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Woo was excellent Wednesday, holding a red-hot Atlanta offense to just one single while matching a season high with nine strikeouts. It's an especially encouraging performance for Woo, who had given up 13 runs over nine innings in his previous two outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.02 this year with a 1.00 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB across eight starts (47 innings). Woo's currently scheduled to face the Astros on the road his next time out.