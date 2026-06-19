Mariners' Bryan Woo: Dominates Orioles with nine K's

Woo (6-5) earned the win Thursday against the Orioles, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings.

Woo turned in one of his best starts of the season, tossing 61 of his 89 pitches for strikes while generating 12 whiffs. The right-hander was overpowering Thursday, striking out five consecutive batters during one stretch and allowing just two baserunners through his first seven innings of work. He returned for the eighth but issued a leadoff walk and surrendered a single, prompting his exit before any damage could be done. The outing continued a boom-or-bust stretch for Woo, who has recorded three starts of six or more scoreless innings over his last six appearances but has also allowed a combined 16 runs in the other three. The 26-year-old now owns a 3.49 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 88:16 K:BB across 89 innings and should be lined up for a road start against Pittsburgh next time out.