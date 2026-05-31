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Mariners' Bryan Woo: Excellent in fifth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Woo (5-3) allowed two hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

Woo posted his third scoreless outing of May with this performance. Both hits he allowed were singles, and his nine strikeouts matched his season. Woo trimmed his ERA to 3.44, and he's added a 0.96 WHIP and 68:14 K:BB across 70.2 innings over 12 starts. He's also allowed just six home runs all season, which came in just two outings. Woo is projected to make his next start in Detroit.

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