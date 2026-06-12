Mariners' Bryan Woo: Falters again

Woo (5-5) allowed seven runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Orioles on Thursday.

Woo continues to be wildly inconsistent -- he's allowed at least four runs in five of his last nine outings, but he's also posted three scoreless lines in that span. The right-hander was cruising early Thursday, but a six-run third inning spoiled the effort. That included a pair of home runs, making this just the third time he's allowed multiple homers in a game this season. Woo now has a 4.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 79:15 K:BB through 82 innings across 14 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in a rematch versus the Orioles in Seattle.