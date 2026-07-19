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Mariners' Bryan Woo: Fans seven in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Woo allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision versus San Francisco on Saturday.

Woo allowed just one run over his initial five frames but then surrendered a pair of solo homers in the sixth. He was down 3-0 when he departed, but a late Seattle rally took him off the hook. While Woo wasn't able to nab a victory, he did record his 11th quality start of the season while displaying good swing-and-miss stuff with 14 whiffs. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Rangers.

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