Mariners' Bryan Woo: Fans seven in no-decision

Woo allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision versus San Francisco on Saturday.

Woo allowed just one run over his initial five frames but then surrendered a pair of solo homers in the sixth. He was down 3-0 when he departed, but a late Seattle rally took him off the hook. While Woo wasn't able to nab a victory, he did record his 11th quality start of the season while displaying good swing-and-miss stuff with 14 whiffs. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Rangers.