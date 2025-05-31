Woo allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

The 12-6 extra-inning loss was a product of a bullpen meltdown. Woo wasn't at his best Friday, allowing multiple home runs for the first time in his 11 starts this season, but he left with a lead in the seventh inning. The 25-year-old right-hander is now at a 2.82 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 63:9 K:BB across 70.1 innings. Woo's spot in the rotation is secure, so he won't be threatened by the return of Bryce Miller (elbow), who will start Saturday. Woo's next start is projected to be at home versus the Orioles.