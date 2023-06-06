Mariners GM Justin Hollander said prior to Tuesday's game against the Padres that Woo will remain in the rotation for the time being, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo struggled mightily in his MLB debut against the Rangers on Saturday while allowing seven runs in just two innings of work. With Marco Gonzales (forearm) on the shelf and Tommy Milone (shoulder) on the minor-league 7-day injured list, the Mariners will give one of the top prospects in their system at least one more chance through the rotation. His ability to miss bats in the minors makes Woo an intriguing long-term bet, but there's just as much risk as there is reward for redraft leagues.