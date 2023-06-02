Woo is set to be called up and draw the start Saturday versus the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With Marco Gonzales (forearm) being skipped in the rotation, Woo will jump straight from Double-A Arkansas to the big leagues Saturday. The 23-year-old has compiled an impressive 2.05 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 59 strikeouts over 44 innings in nine starts with Arkansas this season. Woo was selected in the sixth round of 2021 MLB Draft and he'll join fourth-rounder Bryce Miller in making his major-league debut with Seattle in 2023.