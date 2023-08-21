Woo (forearm) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It had been anticipated that Woo would start at some point during the series with the White Sox that kicks off Monday night, and he is now on track to take the ball Tuesday night. Woo did not head out on a rehab assignment, so he should be relatively stretched out. However, expect the Mariners to be cautious with him in his first game back.