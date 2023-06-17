Woo allowed two runs on three hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Friday.

Woo was sharp, though two of the three hits he allowed were solo home runs by Gavin Sheets and Andrew Benintendi. After a rough debut, Woo has turned in a couple of reasonably solid starts. He's still at a 7.30 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 12.1 innings, but his 20:2 K:BB is a positive sign that he has the control to hang around in the majors. He'll remain in search of his first win next week in a projected road start versus the Yankees.