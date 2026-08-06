Mariners' Bryan Woo: Strong showing in win

Woo (8-8) allowed three hits, one walk and three hit batsmen while striking out five over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

While Woo didn't have his sharpest control, the Tigers weren't able to get a run off of him. He's now allowed just five runs (four earned) across his last 26.1 innings at home, but his success in those games has been offset by a 6.16 ERA on the road since the start of June. Overall, he has a 4.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 127:27 K:BB through 127.1 innings across 22 starts this season. Woo's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Yankees. He's a risky fantasy option despite the two-start potential next week due to his extreme home/road splits.