Mariners' Bryan Woo: Struggles early Saturday

Woo (7-7) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Woo allowed all five runs over the first two innings. It's the fourth time in his last eight starts he's given up at least five runs as he continues to battle inconsistency on a week-to-week basis this year. The right-hander has a 4.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 114:24 K:BB through 115.1 innings over 20 starts. Woo's next start is projected to be at home versus the Twins.