Mariners' Bryan Woo: Stumbles vs. Pirates

Woo (6-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He stuck out four.

After holding Pittsburgh hitless through three innings, Woo unraveled in the fourth, where he'd give up four runs on six hits, including two doubles and a triple. It's been a streaky year overall for Woo -- the right-hander has held opponents scoreless across seven innings in two of his last five starts, though he's given up 17 runs over 15.1 innings in his other three outings in that span. Woo's ERA now sits at 4.26 through 16 starts (93 innings) this season with a 1.04 WHIP and 92:18 K:BB. He'll look to rebound his next time out, tentatively slated to come next week at home against the Angels.