Mariners' Bryan Woo: Surrenders five runs in loss

Woo (7-8) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over five innings.

The big blow against Woo was a three-run homer by Dalton Rushing in the fourth inning. Beyond that, the right-handed hurler pitched pretty well, racking up 17 whiffs among his 91 total pitches. Woo finished with eight punchouts -- his most since June 18 -- but he's taken two straight losses, giving up exactly five runs in exactly five frames in each defeat. He'll carry a disappointing 4.56 season ERA into his next start, which lines up to be a home matchup against Detroit.