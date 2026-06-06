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Mariners' Bryan Woo: Tamed by Tigers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Woo (5-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on nine hits over 6.1 innings as the Mariners fell 7-3 to the Tigers. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Only one of the hits off Woo went for extra bases, but it was a two-run homer by Kerry Carpenter in the third inning that put Detroit in the lead for good. It's the third time in seven starts since the beginning of May that the right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs, and over that stretch he sports a 3.64 ERA in 42 innings despite a 0.95 WHIP, 48:8 K:BB and just three home runs allowed. Woo will look to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Baltimore.

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