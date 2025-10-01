Woo (pectoral) is slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It will be the first time Woo has thrown off a mound since he suffered a right pectoral injury during his Sept. 19 start in Houston. If the Mariners want Woo to throw at least two bullpen sessions before clearing him to rejoin the rotation, he would not be available to start until Game 3 of the ALDS. More should be known about Woo's status following Thursday's throwing session.