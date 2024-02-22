Woo, who logged 18 starts as a rookie in 2023, is focusing on improving considerably against left-handed hitters in his second season, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The right-hander, who made the jump straight from the Double-A level to the majors, finished with a 4-5 record and serviceable 4.21 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across his first 87.2 big-league frames. However, Woo had some drastic splits, surrendering a .283 average and .928 OPS to the 180 left-handed hitters he's faced, numbers exponentially worse than the respective .179 and .494 figures he surrendered to righty bats. Woo, who's penciled in as the Mariners' No. 5 starter as spring camp gets underway, says he is absorbing plenty from two other accomplished young arms above him in the rotation in George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, who already have solid major-league resumes. "To have guys like that that have already have so much success, but also be so young and they're not that far removed from kind of where you are, where I am now, it helps a lot," he said.