Woo fired four perfect innings during which he recorded five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Woo has bounced back from a forgettable Cactus League debut against the Rockies on March 1 to throw 6.2 hitless innings over his next two appearances. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports the right-hander needed just 38 pitches to record his 12 outs Thursday, necessitating another dozen pitches in a bullpen session after his appearance in order to continue building up for the start of the season. The Mariners will monitor Woo's workload throughout the season as they prepare to push him well past the 131.2 innings he threw in 2023 as a rookie.