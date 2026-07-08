Mariners' Bryan Woo: Yields nine hits in no-decision

Woo did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Marlins, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.

The nine hits Woo allowed to Miami matched a season high that he set twice prior to Monday's outing. He was on the hook for the loss before his Mariners teammates came through with a three-run eighth inning. Woo has yielded at least three earned runs in five of his last eight outings, and he now sits at a 4.23 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 102:20 K:BB across 104.1 innings this season. Woo's next outing figures to be after the All-Star break, seeing as the Mariners are deploying a six-man rotation.