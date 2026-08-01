Mariners' Bryce Miller: Acceptable outing in no-decision

Miller allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

Miller limited the damage to a two-run home run by Brooks Lee in the second inning. The Mariners' bullpen couldn't hold the lead, leaving Miller to see his winless skid reach four games, a span in which he's allowed 16 runs (13 earned) over 21.1 innings. His shaky July has taken a little shine off his overall numbers, but he still has a strong 2.80 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 74:13 K:BB through 74 innings over 13 games (12 starts) this season. Miller is projected for a home start versus the Rays next week.