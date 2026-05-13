The Mariners reinstated Miller (oblique) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Houston.

The 27-year-old will be making his 2026 debut for the Mariners after spending the first seven weeks of the season on the shelf while recovering from a left oblique strain that he sustained early in spring training. Miller is coming off a rough 2025 campaign in which he compiled a 5.28 ERA and a middling 10.2 K-BB% over 18 starts during the regular season, though he fared better over his three playoff starts. The right-hander was generally sharp over his four-start rehab assignment (1.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 14:7 K:BB in 13.2 innings), but he'll likely need to perform well upon his return from the shelf to ensure he maintains a spot in the Seattle rotation for the long haul. While Miller will receive a standalone start Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times relays that the Mariners plan to have him piggyback with the struggling Luis Castillo for a game during next week's series versus the White Sox. How Miller and Castillo perform in their next two appearances could determine which of the two remains in a starting role when the Mariners condense from a six-man to five-man rotation.