The Mariners and Miller avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.4375 million contract Tuesday. The deal includes a $6.075 million club option for 2027.

The two sides were unable to come to an agreement prior to arbitration figures being exchanged earlier this month, but they've now reached a deal to avoid a hearing. Miller posted a 5.68 ERA and 74:34 K:BB over 90.1 regular-season innings and missed time with elbow issues on two occasions. The righty returned to pitch down the stretch of the regular season and playoffs, collecting a 2.51 ERA and 9:5 K:BB over 14.1 frames covering three postseason starts. Miller appears poised to enter spring training with a clean bill of health.