Miller (4-3) got the win against the Marlins on Monday, allowing an earned run on one hit and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The promising right-hander has been put through the ringer by the dangerous lineups of both the Yankees and Rangers in his last two starts, so Monday's stellar effort was a particularly welcome sight. Miller generated 12 swinging strikes overall across his 89 pitches, with his only hiccup coming in the form of a solo home run he surrendered to Nick Fortes in the fifth inning. Miller lowered his ERA and WHIP to 4.06 and 0.92, respectively, and his first opportunity to build on the rebound showing is slated to come against the White Sox this weekend.