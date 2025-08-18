Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Monday that Miller (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Tuesday in Philadelphia, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander permitted two runs with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings in his last rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma, getting his pitch count up to 76. Miller -- who is returning from right elbow inflammation -- has bounced back well from that outing, officially clearing the way for him to rejoin the Mariners' rotation. He will likely be limited to around 85-to-90 pitches against the Phillies.