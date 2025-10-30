Miller will have a follow-up appointment soon with Dr. Keith Meister to determine the next steps for treatment of a small bone spur in his right elbow, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Miller received a platelet-rich plasma injection in early June after being diagnosed with a bone spur in his pitching elbow. He returned in August and was healthy for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, saying finished the season "the best I felt all year." Miller is not expected to require surgery, but he could be given a cortisone injection during his follow-up appointment and perhaps an additional one at the start of spring training. The 27-year-old had a disappointing regular season for the Mariners, posting a 5.68 ERA and 74:34 K:BB over 90.1 innings covering 18 starts.