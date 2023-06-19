Miller (5-3) allowed one run on four hits over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the White Sox.

Miller rolled through five shutout frames before the White Sox finally broke through with a run in the sixth inning. After coughing up 15 runs in a pair of losses, the right-handed rookie has allowed just two runs over 13 innings in his last two appearances. His season ERA is back down to 3.68 with a 45:8 K:BB across 51.1 frames. Miller's next start is projected to be in Baltimore.