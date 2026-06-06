Mariners' Bryce Miller: Drawing start Saturday

Miller is slated to start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Miller and Luis Castillo worked in tandem in each of the previous three turns through the rotation, but both pitchers will receive standalone starts during the final two games of the series in Detroit. While making three starts and pitching once in relief since being reinstated from the injured list May 13, Miller has been excellent, producing a 1.71 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB in 21 innings. He hasn't tossed more than 83 pitches or 5.2 innings in any of those outings, but Miller could have a longer leash Saturday since Castillo won't be piggybacking him.