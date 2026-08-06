Mariners' Bryce Miller: Falls to Detroit

Miller (4-6) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

Detroit got to Miller early Thursday, scoring three runs in the first inning (two coming on a Dillon Dingler homer) before giving up a fourth run in the second. Miller managed to settle in and hold the Tigers scoreless over his final three frames, but Seattle couldn't climb out of the early hole in an eventual shutout defeat. The 27-year-old Miller's been slumping of late, going 0-4 with a 5.40 ERA across 26.1 innings in his last five outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.08 with a 0.95 WHIP and 79:15 K:BB across 79 innings this season. Miller will look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled to come on the road next week against the Yankees.