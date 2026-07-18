Mariners' Bryce Miller: Handed fourth loss

Miller (4-4) took the loss Friday versus the Giants, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander kept San Francisco off the board until the fifth inning, when Bryce Eldridge launched a two-run homer to open the scoring. A hit, two errors and a hit-by-pitch resulted in an unearned run for the Giants in the sixth, which helped to prevent Miller from securing his fourth quality start of 2026. The 27-year-old has surrendered more than three runs in just one of his 11 outings this season and now has a 2.27 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 71:10 K:BB across 65.1 innings.