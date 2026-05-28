Mariners' Bryce Miller: Headed for another tandem start

Miller is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in Seattle and will be used in tandem with Luis Castillo, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Though both Miller and Castillo have expressed displeasure with being deployed in a piggyback arrangement, the two pitchers will nonetheless operate in a tandem for a third consecutive turn through the rotation. The setup worked well the last time out Monday in Sacramento, with Castillo delivering four shutout frames to open the game before Miller followed with four strikeouts over five innings of two-run ball en route to picking up his first win of the season. The two will pitch in the opposite order Sunday, and while being piggybacked by Castillo will likely suppress MIller's workload, the latter should still be able to reach the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win in a starting role. Since being activated from the injured list May 13, Miller has covered between five and 5.2 innings and 72 and 83 pitches over his three appearances while posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.