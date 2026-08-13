Mariners' Bryce Miller: Hit hard in no-decision

Miller took a no-decision against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Staked to an early 3-0 lead, Miller wasn't able to keep the Yankees in check Wednesday while surrendered a staggering six extra-base hits. The right-hander has struggled mightily over his past six starts, during which he has a 6.12 ERA and 1.52 WHIP covering 32.1 innings. Despite that rough patch, Miller is still maintaining an impressive 3.39 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 84:16 K:BB across 85 innings for the year ahead of his next scheduled appearance in Milwaukee.